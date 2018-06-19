#OnlyInMN Monument Coming To Bemidji
Explore Minnesota’s #OnlyInMN monument will be installed at Paul Bunyan Park next Monday on June 25th. It will be on display there through July 13th.
Explore Minnesota says “Legend has it, the #OnlyInMN monument was hand carved by Paul Bunyan himself: whittled from ancient Minnesota hardwoods into the massive, 40-foot span we see today. And though we’re not sure if the stories are true, we’re proud to say it’s never been easier to find your next #OnlyInMN destination.”
The #OnlyInMN monument can usually be found at a Minnesota attraction or event, but never for too long. The public is encouraged to take photos with the monument and share them on social media using the hashtag #OnlyInMN.
The monument’s installation comes just in time for Best MN Town celebration on Wednesday June 27th from 5 to 9 at Paul Bunyan Park. For more information, you can visit visitbemidji.org
