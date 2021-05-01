“One Vegetable, One Community” Names Leafy Greens Vegetable of the Year
For the last six years, a group called One Vegetable, One Community has named a Vegetable of the Year for Beltrami County. This year, leafy greens were chosen.
To celebrate being the Vegetable of the Year, the group gives out seed packets to those interested in growing their own garden at home. The seeds can be picked up in multiple locations in Bemidji, including City Hall and the library. The goal is to raise interest in growing locally.
One Vegetable, One Community will give out over 3,000 seed packets through this program.
