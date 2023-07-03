Lakeland PBS

One Suspect Arrested in Connection with Crosslake Stabbing

Lakeland News — Jul. 3 2023

The Crosslake Police Department has arrested one suspect in relation to a stabbing case that happened early this morning.

A press release from the police department states officers responded to the 15000 block of Birch Narrows Road after receiving reports of a man who fell and was bleeding. Law enforcement discovered the man had multiple stab wounds.

The victim received medical care and was transported to a regional medical center before being airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

A suspect is in custody at the Crow Wing County Jail. They were booked on counts of 1st and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

