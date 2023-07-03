One Suspect Arrested in Connection with Crosslake Stabbing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Crosslake Police Department has arrested one suspect in relation to a stabbing case that happened early this morning.

A press release from the police department states officers responded to the 15000 block of Birch Narrows Road after receiving reports of a man who fell and was bleeding. Law enforcement discovered the man had multiple stab wounds.

The victim received medical care and was transported to a regional medical center before being airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

A suspect is in custody at the Crow Wing County Jail. They were booked on counts of 1st and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today