Lakeland PBS

One Severely Injured in Head-On Collision South of Aitkin

Mary BalstadOct. 4 2022

A two-vehicle collision in Hazelton Township sent one to the hospital with life threatening injuries yesterday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, on Monday, October 3rd, at approximately 12:18 p.m., 36-year-old Nicole Austin of McGrath was traveling westbound on Highway 18 near 420th Avenue in her Toyota Corolla. The vehicle then crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Chevy Equinox. The Chevy was driven by James Hecker, 72, of Wyoming, MN. 68-year-old Debra Hecker was the passenger in the Chevy.

The Heckers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a Riverwood hospital. Both were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident. Austin was transported to a Duluth hospital with life threatening injuries. She was reported to not be wearing her seat belt.

Both airbags deployed. No alcohol was involved for either party.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Cuyuna Ambulance, Garrison Fire Department, North Memorial Air Care, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation all assisted on the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Body of Missing Blaine Man Recovered Near Pequot Lakes

MN State Patrol Reports Success from Project 20(22) Summer Driving Initiative

Teenager Injured in Single-Vehicle Rollover Near Roseau

Updated: 17-Year-Old Cass Co. Boy Dies in Alcohol-Related Crash

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.