One Severely Injured in Head-On Collision South of Aitkin
A two-vehicle collision in Hazelton Township sent one to the hospital with life threatening injuries yesterday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, on Monday, October 3rd, at approximately 12:18 p.m., 36-year-old Nicole Austin of McGrath was traveling westbound on Highway 18 near 420th Avenue in her Toyota Corolla. The vehicle then crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Chevy Equinox. The Chevy was driven by James Hecker, 72, of Wyoming, MN. 68-year-old Debra Hecker was the passenger in the Chevy.
The Heckers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a Riverwood hospital. Both were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident. Austin was transported to a Duluth hospital with life threatening injuries. She was reported to not be wearing her seat belt.
Both airbags deployed. No alcohol was involved for either party.
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Cuyuna Ambulance, Garrison Fire Department, North Memorial Air Care, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation all assisted on the scene.
