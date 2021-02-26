Lakeland PBS

One Person Dead in Vehicle Crash in Polk County

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 26 2021

A 19-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from a vehicle Thursday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2014 Isuzu Street Sweeper was traveling northbound on Highway 75 when a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser, who was traveling in the opposite direction crossed the center line and collided head on with the street sweeper.

The street sweeper went into a ditch and the driver of the PT Cruiser was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

41-year-old Eric Olsen of Wahpeton, ND driver of the street sweeper, was treated at Riverview Hospital and faced non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the PT Cruiser is from Ada, MN and her name has not been released.

 

 

 

