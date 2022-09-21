Lakeland PBS

One More Civil War Soldier Relieved of Duty in Cass County

Mary BalstadSep. 20 2022

For the past year, the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War have worked to relieve soldiers from their posts more than a century after the ceasefire. This past Saturday, the tradition continued in Walker by memorializing the final Civil War soldier from Cass County.

More than 150 years after being discharged, Private Louis E. Quint of the 10th Massachusetts Battalion was finally relieved of his post by the SUVCW. The SUVCW have completed Last Soldier ceremonies in 11 of the 87 Minnesota counties. Louis E. Quint was the 66th and last surviving Union veteran from Cass County.

With these ceremonies, members of the SUVCW are continuing to honor those who served during the American Civil War, and they want to ensure that every soldier gets this recognition, down to the last one.

The next Last Soldier ceremony will be held in Royalton for Morrison County. The ceremony is planned for October 15th.

