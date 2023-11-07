Lakeland PBS

One Missing Person Found Dead, Another Safe, in Itasca County

Lakeland News — Nov. 7 2023

Law enforcement in Itasca County sent out two separate alerts this past weekend for information regarding two missing persons. The two were not related.

On Sunday, one of those missing persons, 40-year-old John Derrick, was found dead. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office says foul play is not suspected.

The other missing person has also been located and is OK. According to the Minnesota BCA, 85-year-old Gerald Olson suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s, and they thought he may have been traveling towards Grand Rapids.

No details have been released on where Olson was located, but the Sheriff’s Office says he is now home and safe.

