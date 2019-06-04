One Man Injured In Rollover Crash Near Bellevue Township

A 26-year-old St. Cloud man was injured in a rollover crash near Bellevue Township at around 12:43 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Lorenz was driving south on 170th Ave. approximately 1/2 mile north of Royalton when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to roll.

Lorenz was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with a possible broken ankle.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Royalton Police Department, State Patrol, Royalton First Response and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.