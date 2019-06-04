Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

One Man Injured In Rollover Crash Near Bellevue Township

Jun. 4 2019

A  26-year-old St. Cloud man was injured in a rollover crash near Bellevue Township at around 12:43 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Lorenz was driving south on 170th Ave. approximately 1/2 mile north of Royalton when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to roll.

Lorenz was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with a possible broken ankle.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Royalton Police Department, State Patrol, Royalton First Response and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Onamia Woman Arrested Following Car Chase With Police

UPDATE: Second Person Dies In Two-Car Crash In Beltrami County

BCA Identifies Morrison County Deputy In Use Of Force Incident Near Genola

ATV Crash Leaves One Man Dead In Itasca County

What do you think?

Latest Story

Onamia Woman Arrested Following Car Chase With Police

An Onamia woman was arrested Saturday after a car chase with police in Morrison County. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office,
Posted on Jun. 4 2019

Latest Stories

Onamia Woman Arrested Following Car Chase With Police

Posted on Jun. 4 2019

Local Golfers Compete In Section 8AA Tournament At Bemidji Town & Country Club

Posted on Jun. 4 2019

Bemidji Hockey's Jack Johnson Commits to St. John's

Posted on Jun. 4 2019

MSHSL Approves Several Changes For 2021-22

Posted on Jun. 4 2019

Red Lake Man Sentenced To 22 Years For 2nd-Degree Murder

Posted on Jun. 4 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.