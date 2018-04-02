One Man Found Dead In Cass Lake House Fire

One man is dead after a house fire in Cass Lake. It happened Friday night at 11:14.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a structure fire in the area of Second St. E in the city of Cass Lake. Officers and the Cass Lake Fire Department responded and found residential home engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished.

The next morning, a body of an adult male victim was found inside the home. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

The Cass Lake Fire Department, Leech Lake Ambulance and Leech Lake Tribal Police assisted at the scene.