Lakeland PBS

One Man Dead After Single-Vehicle Crash In Crow Wing County

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 12 2021

One man is now dead after a single-vehicle crash in Crow Wing County.

On April 10 at about 8:12 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover crash near the 24000 Block of County Road 11.

Deputies learned that a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on County Road 11 when the truck was no longer operating on the roadway and rolled over.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was a 40-year-old man from Crosby and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until the family is notified.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Just Under 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Monday

Brainerd Guardsmen Honored 79 Years After Fall of Bataan

In Focus: CLC Nursing Club Collects Donations for Women’s Center

Two Arrested After Assault Investigation in Brainerd

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.