One Man Dead After A Crash In Morrison County

A 47-year-old man is dead after he was traveling down the driveway to get the mail and crashed the vehicle he was driving.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Thursday, March 8 just after 3:30 p.m. to a vehicle in the ditch with an unconscious driver approximately two miles northwest of Little Falls, in Pike Creek Township.

Scott Novak, 47, of Little Falls was traveling down his driveway in a 2010 Dodge Caravan when the vehicle continued out of the driveway and crossed 120th Ave. into a ditch and into a road sign.

Novak was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital, where he later died. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the cause of death.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Gold Cross Ambulance, the MN State Patrol and LifeLink III.