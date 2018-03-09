DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

One Man Dead After A Crash In Morrison County

Sarah Winkelmann
Mar. 9 2018
Leave a Comment

A 47-year-old man is dead after he was traveling down the driveway to get the mail and crashed the vehicle he was driving.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Thursday, March 8 just after 3:30 p.m. to a vehicle in the ditch with an unconscious driver approximately two miles northwest of Little Falls, in Pike Creek Township.

Scott Novak, 47, of Little Falls was traveling down his driveway in a 2010 Dodge Caravan when the vehicle continued out of the driveway and crossed 120th Ave. into a ditch and into a road sign.

Novak was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital, where he later died. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the cause of death.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Gold Cross Ambulance, the MN State Patrol and LifeLink III.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

One Man Dead After Semi Accident In Aitkin County

Two Morrison County Men Arrested For Multiple Thefts

Absentee Voting To Be Offered For Brainerd Schools Special Election

Two-Vehicle Crash Seriously Injures Three

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

slip and fall solutions said

Great thankyou... Read More

JamiG4 said

Why would you not ALSO Link to the Minnesotans for Pipeline Clean-up on your sto... Read More

Daniel Gaither said

Mr. Castle included two (2) links to Enbridge propaganda at the end of this stor... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes (like running stop signs and red lights), al... Read More

Latest Story

Cass Lake Man Dead From Apparent Heroin Overdose

Another Bemidji area man has died of an apparent heroin overdose. This time, Beltrami County authorities say it is a 21-year-old Cass Lake man
Posted on Mar. 9 2018

Latest Stories

Cass Lake Man Dead From Apparent Heroin Overdose

Posted on Mar. 9 2018

In Focus: Crossing Arts Alliance Presents "A Riot Of Color"

Posted on Mar. 9 2018

Bridges Career Exploration Day Takes Over Central Lakes College

Posted on Mar. 9 2018

DNR Fisheries Seeks Comments On Brainerd Area Lake Management Plans

Posted on Mar. 9 2018

Texting While Driving Citations Up 23 Percent From 2016

Posted on Mar. 9 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.