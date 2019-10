One Injured After Car Hits Deer In Brainerd

An 87-year-old Brainerd woman was injured when a car struck a deer Wednesday evening in Brainerd.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, 89-year-old Wayne Thomas Whitehead of Brainerd was traveling on Wise Road when the car he was driving struck a deer around 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9. A passenger in the vehicle, 87-year-old Beverly Ann Whitehead, also of Brainerd, was injured.

She was transported to Essentia – St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd by a family member.