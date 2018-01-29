One Dead, Two Injured After Crash in Crosby

One Minneapolis woman is dead after a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 6 and County Road 11 near Crosby on Saturday night.

Brenda Elaine Magnuson, 49 , of Minneapolis was pronounced dead on the scene around 10:30 p.m. According to the state patrol a Ford Explorer was heading south on Highway 6 when a Jeep Cherokee that was heading east on County Road 11 failed to yield at a stop sign and the cars collided in the intersection.

Magnuson was a passenger in the Jeep Cherokee driven by Cole Christopher Magnuson, 18, of Minneapolis. Passenger Samuel Peter Jorgenson, 15, of Minneapolis suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial. The third passenger Thyra Lenea Jorgenson, 12, of Minneapolis sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated at Cuyuna Regional. Fouth passanger, Colin Christopher Jorgenson, 50, of Minneapolis was also in the jeep but had no reported injuries. The driver, Cole Magnuson also had no reported injuries.

Dekele Demitri Gurley, 24, of Crosby was driving the Ford Explorer and had no injuries.

According to the state patrol all parties were wearing seat belts during the incident. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department and the Crosby Police Department assisted at the scene.