One Dead After Crash In Wadena County

Rachel Johnson
Oct. 4 2018
A man was killed when his pickup struck a semi-truck in Wadena County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:55 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 9 and County Road 23 in North Germany Township, according to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a Nissan pickup truck with severe front end damage. The adult male driver of the pickup was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not believed to be wearing a seatbelt.

According to witness statements, the Nissan pickup was traveling east on County Road 9 when it failed to yield to the semi-truck. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, the Sebeka Police Department, the Sebeka Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance, Schuller Funeral Home, and Ken’s Towing of Menahga.

The names of those involved in the crash are being withheld pending notification of family members.

 

