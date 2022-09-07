One Arrested After Road Rage Shooting in Stearns County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One person was arrested following a road rage shooting in Stearns County yesterday that injured another driver.

According to a report from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call at 7:40 p.m. on September 6th from a driver that said someone fired a gun at his vehicle and struck it between St. Joseph and Avon, in Avon Township. Deputies located the caller at his residence and found the tip of his nose had a gunshot wound.

In searching for the driver that reportedly fired the shot, law enforcement found a 2010 Ford Escape near the westbound Melrose exit driven by Shannon Woods, 23, of Inkster, Michigan. Woods was stopped and detained and was then taken into custody at the Stearns County Jail on second-degree assault charges.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, a driving dispute took place between Woods and the male victim where, when both vehicles were still westbound, Woods allegedly fired a handgun at the other vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and remains active. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have witnessed this event to contact their office at 320-259-3700.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today