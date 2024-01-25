Onamia Man Sentenced to Over 24 Years for Illegal Possession of Gun After Assault

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An Onamia man has been sentenced to a little more than 24 years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm following a domestic assault.

37-year-old Justin Lyle Cutbank was convicted by a federal jury of one count of possession of a firearm in March 2023 and was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court to 292 months in prison, followed by five years probation. Because Cutbank had prior felony convictions, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms at any time.

Cutbank was arrested at a home near Bena in November 2020 when Leech Lake Tribal Police initially responded to a report that Cutbank had assaulted and threatened a woman with a gun. Later, authorities located a rifle with no serial number and a knife.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today