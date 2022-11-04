Onamia Man Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Onamia

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 64-year-old Onamia man has died in a two-vehicle crash near Onamia.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Daniel Wayne Campbell died after the pickup he was driving collided with another pickup at the intersection of Highway 169 and Quail Road in Onamia Township. The report says alcohol was not a factor in the crash, but Campbell was not wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the other pickup, 74-year-old John Strecker of Onamia, was wearing a seat belt and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

