Officials Urge Action After COVID-19 Variant Outbreak in Carver County

Lakeland News — Mar. 5 2021

Minnesota health officials are recommending a pause on youth sports in Carver County after experiencing a recent outbreak of a variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Health officials say that since late January, the county has recorded at least 68 cases of the COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom. The cases have been linked to sports including hockey, wrestling, basketball, and alpine skiing. The number of cases linked to Carver County gyms and fitness centers has also increased.

Minnesota Department of Health data shows from February 24 through March 4, there was a 62% increase in cases in the county. Health officials recommend a county-wide pause in youth, school, and club sports starting Monday.

