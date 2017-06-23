DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Officials: Poisonous Hemlock Spreading In Parts Of Minnesota

Josh Peterson
Jun. 23 2017
Leave a Comment

Photo: MPR News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota officials are warning residents about the spread of poison hemlock in southeastern parts of the state.
Residents are cautioned to avoid touching the toxic flowering weed and get immediate emergency help if it’s ingested.

Officials say it’s spreading quickly near St. Charles and Lanesboro and can often be found along roadsides, in pastures, on the banks of streams and in ditches.

The state Department of Agriculture says all parts of the hemlock are poisonous, including the leaves, stem, flowers and roots.

The invasive plant is native to Europe and grows up to 8 feet tall. It has white umbrella-shaped flowers that cluster atop the stems and emits a wild carrot-like odor. It can be differentiated from other plants by its fern-like leaves and purple blotches on the stems.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

A Minnesota Resort Receives $150K From State

Woman Pleads Guilty To Trying to Cover Up Truck Stop Killing

Teen Pregnancies In Minnesota Declining, STIs Rising

Minnesota 1 Of 3 Finalists To Host World Fair Event In 2023

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Vince Quest said

Congrats to Minute59. Escape rooms are fantastic and I hope they have lasting su... Read More

Terry Berczyk said

Ummm. Get rid of the picture of the Valley Pools truck - as it has nothing to do... Read More

Jessah? said

The best thing about getting shot in the buttocks is they give you all the ice c... Read More

Charles Parson said

LPTV should have been collecting a substantial fee from BSU just to justify thei... Read More

Latest Story

Two Men Charged With Burglary

Two men have been charged with first-degree burglary after entering a home and punching a woman in the face and then stealing her purse. Derek
Posted on Jun. 23 2017

Latest Stories

Two Men Charged With Burglary

Posted on Jun. 23 2017

Military Vehicles Involved In Two-Vehicle Crash In Camp Ripley

Posted on Jun. 23 2017

Twin Cities Pride Officials Apologize, Will Let Police March

Posted on Jun. 23 2017

Crosby Mayor Barred From City Council Meeting

Posted on Jun. 23 2017

MMA Urges Caution When Celebrating Independence Day

Posted on Jun. 23 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.