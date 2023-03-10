Lakeland PBS

Nurses at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

Lakeland News — Mar. 9 2023

The Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday that nurses at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center have reached a tentative three-year contract agreement with management.

The MNA says the tentative agreement includes fair pay increases, better accrual of paid time off, and stronger language to protect the union and nurses’ contract in case of a change in ownership, in light of Sanford Health’s proposed merger with Fairview Health. According to the MNA, the new tentative agreement will help to retain nurses and protect patient care at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

A ratification vote on the tentative agreement will be scheduled in the coming days. Nurse negotiation team members are recommending members vote “yes” to approve the three-year contract.

Nurses have called off an informational picket they had planned for next Monday and say they will not file unfair labor practice charges against Sanford Health pending contract ratification by nurses.

