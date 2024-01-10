Nurse Pleads Guilty to Stealing Pain Medications from Baxter Hospice Clinic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A registered nurse has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining prescription opioid pain medications from a hospice clinic in Baxter.

33-year-old Cambie Elizabeth Broker pleaded guilty yesterday in U.S. District Court to fraudulently obtaining oxycodone, hydromorphone, and fentanyl. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.

According to court documents, between Nov. 17, 2020 and Nov. 25, 2022, Broker was a registered nurse case manager at a hospice clinic in Baxter. During that time, Broker entered false prescription requests into the clinic’s e-prescribing software to fraudulently obtain oxycodone, hydromorphone, and fentanyl for illegal sale and personal use.

In total, Broker wrongfully acquired at least 19,500 oxycodone pills, 230 hydromorphone pills, and 51 fentanyl patches.

