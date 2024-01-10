Lakeland PBS

Nurse Pleads Guilty to Stealing Pain Medications from Baxter Hospice Clinic

Lakeland News — Jan. 9 2024

A registered nurse has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining prescription opioid pain medications from a hospice clinic in Baxter.

33-year-old Cambie Elizabeth Broker pleaded guilty yesterday in U.S. District Court to fraudulently obtaining oxycodone, hydromorphone, and fentanyl. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.

According to court documents, between Nov. 17, 2020 and Nov. 25, 2022, Broker was a registered nurse case manager at a hospice clinic in Baxter. During that time, Broker entered false prescription requests into the clinic’s e-prescribing software to fraudulently obtain oxycodone, hydromorphone, and fentanyl for illegal sale and personal use.

In total, Broker wrongfully acquired at least 19,500 oxycodone pills, 230 hydromorphone pills, and 51 fentanyl patches.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Waubon Man, John Alan Gordon, Sentenced To 6 1/2 Years In Prison For Selling Drugs

Grocery Workers from 5 Brainerd Lakes Area Stores Plan to Go on Strike

Golden Apple: Baxter Elementary Hosts Annual Gingerbread House Decorating Event

Brainerd Area Grocery Workers Plan to Go on Strike Later This Month

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.