NTC Training Students on Caring for Aging Populations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Northwest Technical College in Bemidji is bringing a new program to its campus.

The Gerontology program will address the needs of dementia and provide training for students who care for the aging population.

The program is an 18-credit certificate and can be completed in two semesters. In addition to courses on the biological and psychological aspects of aging, the program curriculum will include classes on death and dying and healthy aging.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today