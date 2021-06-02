NTC Training Students on Caring for Aging Populations
Northwest Technical College in Bemidji is bringing a new program to its campus.
The Gerontology program will address the needs of dementia and provide training for students who care for the aging population.
The program is an 18-credit certificate and can be completed in two semesters. In addition to courses on the biological and psychological aspects of aging, the program curriculum will include classes on death and dying and healthy aging.
