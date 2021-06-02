Lakeland PBS

NTC Training Students on Caring for Aging Populations

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 1 2021

Northwest Technical College in Bemidji is bringing a new program to its campus.

The Gerontology program will address the needs of dementia and provide training for students who care for the aging population.

The program is an 18-credit certificate and can be completed in two semesters. In addition to courses on the biological and psychological aspects of aging, the program curriculum will include classes on death and dying and healthy aging.

Destiny Wiggins

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

