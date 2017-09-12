DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Novak Appointed Crosby Mayor

Clayton Castle
Sep. 11 2017
Leave a Comment

Two weeks after Jim Hunter resigned as Mayor of the City of Crosby, the City Council officially appointed Hunter’s successor today at the regularly-scheduled council meeting.

Bob Novak, a current Crosby City Council member, was unanimously appointed by the council to serve out the term left by Hunter.

Hunter resigned amid calls for him to step down after being arrested on three felony charges in March.

Novak says that, as Mayor, he will work on uniting the City of Crosby.

Novak’s mayoral term will run through the end of 2018.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Jim Hunter Resigns As Crosby Mayor

Crosby Mayor Barred From City Council Meeting

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

Latest Story

Local Author Discusses New Book, “The To Hell And Back Club”

For many, September 11th brings back memories of grief, loss, and struggle. Those are also themes of a new book by local author Jill Hannah
Posted on Sep. 11 2017

Latest Stories

Local Author Discusses New Book, "The To Hell And Back Club"

Posted on Sep. 11 2017

Park Rapids All Veterans Memorial Museum Remembers All Fallen Heroes

Posted on Sep. 11 2017

Community Spotlight: Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association Dog Show

Posted on Sep. 11 2017

20th Annual Bataan Memorial March

Posted on Sep. 11 2017

Two Injured In Crow Wing County Crash

Posted on Sep. 11 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.