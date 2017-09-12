Novak Appointed Crosby Mayor
Two weeks after Jim Hunter resigned as Mayor of the City of Crosby, the City Council officially appointed Hunter’s successor today at the regularly-scheduled council meeting.
Bob Novak, a current Crosby City Council member, was unanimously appointed by the council to serve out the term left by Hunter.
Hunter resigned amid calls for him to step down after being arrested on three felony charges in March.
Novak says that, as Mayor, he will work on uniting the City of Crosby.
Novak’s mayoral term will run through the end of 2018.
