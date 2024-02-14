Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Pond Hockey Championship in Grand Rapids Raises Funds for a Good Cause

Lakeland News — Feb. 14 2024

The state of hockey in the State of Hockey could never be greater as in Grand Rapids. The ninth annual Northwoods Pond Hockey Championship took place this past Saturday, where funds were raised for a good purpose.

Held on McKinney Lake, the event was started to raise funds for WorldServe to dig water wells in Africa. Organizer Jon Scally says all proceeds from the event are going towards that cause.

Northcliff Property Services took gold at the tournament, where they also won a $500 check going to Itasca Youth for Christ in Grand Rapids.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

