Northwoods Pond Hockey Championship in Grand Rapids Raises Funds for a Good Cause

The state of hockey in the State of Hockey could never be greater as in Grand Rapids. The ninth annual Northwoods Pond Hockey Championship took place this past Saturday, where funds were raised for a good purpose.

Held on McKinney Lake, the event was started to raise funds for WorldServe to dig water wells in Africa. Organizer Jon Scally says all proceeds from the event are going towards that cause.

Northcliff Property Services took gold at the tournament, where they also won a $500 check going to Itasca Youth for Christ in Grand Rapids.

