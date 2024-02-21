Northwoods Experience: Winter Adventure Family Fun Day at Forest History Center

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s never too early, especially in this mild winter, to have some quality family time outdoors.

We had a chance to visit the Forest History Center in Grand Rapids on Saturday for their Winter Adventure Family Fun Day. The public got to see a live raptor show followed by outdoor activities like horse-drawn sleigh rides, hatchet throwing, and a look at the center’s 1900s logging camp.

The Forest History Center’s next event is their annual Maple, Music & Phenology day on April 6. More information on the event can be found at their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today