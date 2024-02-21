Northwoods Experience: Winter Adventure Family Fun Day at Forest History Center
It’s never too early, especially in this mild winter, to have some quality family time outdoors.
We had a chance to visit the Forest History Center in Grand Rapids on Saturday for their Winter Adventure Family Fun Day. The public got to see a live raptor show followed by outdoor activities like horse-drawn sleigh rides, hatchet throwing, and a look at the center’s 1900s logging camp.
The Forest History Center’s next event is their annual Maple, Music & Phenology day on April 6. More information on the event can be found at their website.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.