Northwoods Experience: Special Olympics Brings ‘Young Athletes’ Program to Leech Lake
Young Leech Lake athletes had the chance to compete in different Indigenous-based games at a Special Olympics International event last Thursday.
The games honored Ojibwe culture and taught children important lessons, and they were also part of a pilot program that aims to expand nationwide.
The event saw around 30 children attend. The day also began with a pipe ceremony and song before the games began.
