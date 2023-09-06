Northwoods Experience: Special Olympics Brings ‘Young Athletes’ Program to Leech Lake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Young Leech Lake athletes had the chance to compete in different Indigenous-based games at a Special Olympics International event last Thursday.

The games honored Ojibwe culture and taught children important lessons, and they were also part of a pilot program that aims to expand nationwide.

The event saw around 30 children attend. The day also began with a pipe ceremony and song before the games began.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today