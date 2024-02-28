Northwoods Experience: Park Rapids Figure Skating Club Hosts Season Finale

Even with near-record high temperatures over the weekend, the Park Rapids Figure Skating Club still held out to hold one of their biggest events of the year.

It was the 35th “volume” of the “Now That’s What I Call Skating” event, the club’s spring finale.

“You build up to this and everyone gets to show off all their skills they’ve learned throughout the year, this year and every year before,” said Darren Rempher, Park Rapids Figure Skating Club President. “We put on a show every year for, you know, grandparents come, they get to see how far … all their grandkids and everyone has come through their skating.”

Now, the kids aren’t competing in this event, as this is all in the spirit of fun.

“Just a whole bunch of girls just get together and we hope they have fun and smile and laugh. It’s more about fun, you know what I mean?” said senior member Janis. “It’s not actually trying to be all cool and fancy. We’re just trying to have fun and have a good time with each other.”

Skaters of all ages and skill ranges participate in this event.

“All through elementary school as early as like three or four. I think our earliest kid is three this year and then we have a senior in high school,” explained Rempher.

“It’s really fun to see her watching her from little kids, like when she started, when she was four to, now she’s ten, so it’s pretty fun to see her advance,” said Jessica Meier, a mother of one of the skaters.

Even the older skaters love helping out the beginners.

“It’s really fun to help the younger ages and show them what they can be because a lot of times when they’re young, they get kind of wound up in the fact that they can’t do things at that moment,” said Janis. “But you have to work towards everything in skating. It’s not just something you can instantly have, and it’s really cool to teach them what they can be capable of.”

Janis has been a member of the Park Rapids Figure Skating Club since she was just three years old. Now, as a senior in high school, it’s time for her to say goodbye.

“Well, it’s a part of my life that I’ll never forget, I can tell you that much. And these people will forever have a piece of my heart, for sure,” reflected Janis. “It’s an amazing club. I love my people. They’ve been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, and I couldn’t really imagine my life without skating. It’s really sad that this is my last year and it’s kind of emotional to watch all of this.”

Anyone interested in figure skating can not only learn a new skill, but can also build lasting friendships while doing so.

“You make a lot of close bonds with people,” added Janis. “It’s a bonding experience every day, helping each other with makeup, just helping each other out and making each other feel special and hyping each other up every time somebody goes on ice. We’re screaming and cheering for them, and it’s just a joy.”

The Park Rapids Figure Skating Club provides open skating after school to anyone who wishes to join. All youth up to the age of 18 are allowed to participate.

