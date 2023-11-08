Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Experience: MN Firearms Deer Hunting Season in Full Swing

Miles WalkerNov. 8 2023

More than 400,000 deer hunters are now taking part in the Minnesota firearms deer season after the prize hunt officially opened this past weekend. And another season opening also means another set of regulations for game hunters to acquaint themselves with.

There’s a plethora of guidelines hunters must follow when out on the hunt regarding things like deer processing and chronic wasting disease sampling, which is why the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources advises any new hunters to venture out with someone more experienced.

“I think it’s really important to go out with someone who knows the area, knows the sport, can help teach you,” said Minnesota DNR Brainerd Area Supervisor Christine Reisz. “But also, a lot of folks are going through the firearm safety and it’s required if you’re over or under a certain age. So, a lot of folks get some of those lessons in that firearm safety class. But … the best way to learn something is just someone just showing what the right thing to do [is].”

The Minnesota firearms deer hunting season will run through Nov. 19.

By — Miles Walker

