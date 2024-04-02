Northwoods Experience: Hundreds of Locals Gather to Partake in the Landsburg Landscape Nursery’s Easter Open House

Despite the fresh snow blanketing Minnesota last week, many Easter egg hunts and events still took place. One of those events was the annual Easter Open House at the Landsburg Landscape Nursery in Baxter. Reporter Sammy Holladay was in attendance for this week’s Northwoods Experience.

Hundreds of children were able to partake in the Easter activities here at the Easter Open House which included playing with animals, planting plants, and of course, making bunny ears. The free event by the Landsburg Landscape Nursery hopes to inspire a new generation of gardeners every year.

Sometimes it can be similar to pulling teeth when asking employees to work on a Holiday weekend, but that is not the case for the Easter Open House

And the favorite activity for these happy people is not a difficult one to guess. Getting a chance to play with some animals is always great, although there have been cases of people having too much fun.

The Easter Open House seems to grow every year as you would expect something to do in a nursery. A fun free family event is tough to beat and for some families is becoming a beloved tradition.

Last year the nursery distributed 650 treat bags to children, this year 750 treat bags were prepared.