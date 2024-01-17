Northwoods Experience: Hackensack Community Gets ‘Back to Hack’ for Winter Fun

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The annual Back to Hack festival in Hackensack was held this past weekend, where the community could partake in multiple winter events.

Despite the cold, Back to Hack was a lively affair from Friday to Sunday, where events like a family ice fishing contest, the Frostbite Ur Fanny 2.5 mile fun run/walk, and the Penguin Plunge into Birch Lake gave attendees plenty to do.

Dates are already set for this year’s Sweetheart Days, which will run July 5-13. More information can be found on the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce website.