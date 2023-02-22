Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Experience: Finlandia Ski Marathon Celebrates 40th Year

Mary BalstadFeb. 22 2023

Skiers made their way over the hill and across the trail at the 40th annual Finlandia Ski Marathon last weekend.

Held at Buena Vista Ski Area north of Bemidji, the event saw over 100 participants go the extra kilometer to celebrate this milestone. Through different ages, experiences, and even citizenships, a wide range of people have become a part of history as the event goes over the ski hill for hitting 40 years.

However, organizers have hit a few bumps along the way, as the global shutdown from COVID-19 caused participation numbers to fall. Due to some participants coming across the Canadian border or because of other events popping up across the Midwest, the number of people coming to Buena Vista to experience Finlandia has gone down.

Executive director Mike Huerbin says for future years, he hopes to see the numbers go back up and people continue to come back. But, regardless of whether 10 or 200 people attend, Huerbin is grateful for the community support for 40 years of Finlandia.

Race results can be viewed at Minnesota Finlandia’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

