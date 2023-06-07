Northwoods Experience: Crosslake’s Historic Log Village Opens for Season

Click to print (Opens in new window)

History is something that can at times be hard to grasp. With the amount of change and progress that is constantly being made, taking a look back can be a real treat, something that Crosslake’s Historic Log Village can provide once again after its season opener.

“We’ve invited people in and we’re looking to have people see the buildings to experience the village, things have been cleaned up after the long hard winter,” explained Crosslake Area Historical Society President Mary Kate Williams.

“Our season opener is always the way that we kick off the season,” added Crosslake Area Historical Society Member, Mike O’Connell. “It gives us an opportunity to introduce ourselves to the community and invite them to volunteer if they’re looking for extracurricular ways to be involved in the community.”

This event serves as a kick-off for the operational season, as throughout the summer, numerous activities will be offered to the community courtesy of the Crosslake Area Historical Society.

“It’s fun, we enjoy it. We want to share our enthusiasm and what we believe is important to preserve and save for the community of Crosslake,” said Williams.

The opener also served as the debut for a new virtual tour that can be accessed via a mobile device.

“We’ve kinda upgraded the system, we’ve added characters and dialog that really walks you through each building’s history,” said O’Connell. “And it has relative facts to the people that were here during those times.

At its heart, the Historic Log Village is meant to provide a fun atmosphere for folks of all walks of life to look back to the past on their next Northwoods Experience.

The Crosslake Area Historical Society is also looking for volunteers in the community to assist in maintaining the Historic Log Village. More information can be found on the group’s website.

