Northwoods Experience: Bemidji’s Treat Street Brings Out Families for Halloween Fun

Zy'Riah SimmonsNov. 1 2023

Treat Street held its 33rd annual trick-or-treat event in Bemidji this past Saturday at the Sanford Center. Everyone from infants to parents had their Halloween costumes on and were ready to enjoy the candy provided courtesy of Bemidji area businesses.

“You know, it started when there was the whole scare of safe candy and in northern Minnesota kind of spread out,” said Mark Ricci, General Manager of RP Broadcasting/Paskvan Media. “So it creates an opportunity for families to come to a safe trick-or-treating environment, get a sackful of candy for the kids, and just kind of a fun afternoon.”

