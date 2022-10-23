Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter Recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Oct. 20, 2022 was Purple Thursday, a national day of action in conjunction to Domestic Violence Awareness Month. That evening, the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter held an event at Bemidji State University in order to recognize the day and to show support for victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

The event featured speakers who shared their personal experiences with domestic violence, as well as an exhibit meant to honor victims of domestic violence.

“This clothesline project that we have, it’s from the state,” explained Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter Executive Director Chris Latzke, “It has all of the victims of domestic violence that are no longer with us. It has a shirt that was decorated by their loved ones and it goes up on in many events like this throughout the states.”

The event itself was somber, but there was a silver lining in the form of an announcement by the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter.

“We are publicly announcing in our capital campaign to build our new shelter,” explained Latzke, “Our total we want to raise is $3.2 million to break ground next May on a shelter that will double our capacity.”

The Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter will be holding an ice cream social event Oct. 26 at the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area that will also have educational resources regarding the shelter itself. For more information about the shelter is available at their website.

