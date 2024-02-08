Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter Continues to Seek Funding for New Facility

Lakeland News — Feb. 8 2024

The Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter is continuing its capital campaign for a new facility in the Bemidji area. The shelter has been in need of a new facility for many years, and in 2022 alone, 553 victims and survivors were turned away because the organization didn’t have enough space in its current building.

NBWS will have its first groundbreaking ceremony for the property on May 17. More information on the shelter and on the capital campaign can be found on the NBWS website.

