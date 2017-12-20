Northwoods Adventure: Winter Activities To Keep The Entire Family Active

Just in time for Christmas vacation, the snow and cold has finally arrived. But just because the temps may be frigid doesn’t mean outdoor recreation has to come to an end. At Bemidji State University’s Outdoor Program Center, winter activities are gearing up for the holidays to help keep everyone in the family active over the winter break.

From ice fishing to downhill skiing, the right equipment is necessary for some outdoor winter fun, but you don’t need to break the bank to get your hands on some gear.

If you enjoy biking and feel you have to wait until spring, think again. Fat bikes are also available for rent, and for some, it can be addicting.

If the cold and snow is to much to handle, you can go indoors and take a relaxing stroll or climb to the top of an indoor rock wall. Karl Gorecki is one of the rock climbing instructors for BSU and says there really is no reason for anyone to sit around this holiday break.

So ’twas the week before Christmas and all around town, winter fun and activities are abound.