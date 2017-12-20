DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: Winter Activities To Keep The Entire Family Active

Josh Peterson
Dec. 20 2017
Leave a Comment

Just in time for Christmas vacation, the snow and cold has finally arrived. But just because the temps may be frigid doesn’t mean outdoor recreation has to come to an end. At Bemidji State University’s Outdoor Program Center, winter activities are gearing up for the holidays to help keep everyone in the family active over the winter break.

From ice fishing to downhill skiing, the right equipment is necessary for some outdoor winter fun, but you don’t need to break the bank to get your hands on some gear.

If you enjoy biking and feel you have to wait until spring, think again. Fat bikes are also available for rent, and for some, it can be addicting.

If the cold and snow is to much to handle, you can go indoors and take a relaxing stroll or climb to the top of an indoor rock wall. Karl Gorecki is one of the rock climbing instructors for BSU and says there really is no reason for anyone to sit around this holiday break.

So ’twas the week before Christmas and all around town, winter fun and activities are abound.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji State University Unveils “Northscape” Sculptures

BSU Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony For New Sculpture Garden

New And Old Stories Told At The Annual Aitkin Fish House Parade

Fish Houses And Wheelhouses Require License Purchase For Ice Fishing

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Family Surprised With “Best Christmas Ever”

Santa’s helpers in Bemidji have been busy this month spreading some holiday cheer to a local family as “Best Christmas Ever” is
Posted on Dec. 20 2017

Latest Stories

Bemidji Family Surprised With "Best Christmas Ever"

Posted on Dec. 20 2017

New Brainerd City Administrator To Start Jan. 1

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

Pequot Lakes Woman Faces Fraud Charges

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

Infant Kindness Kits Help New Mothers

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

Snow Followed By Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Expected This Week

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.