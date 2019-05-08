Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: Volunteers With Project GreenTouch Keep Lake Bemidji State Park Clean

May. 7 2019

On the first Saturday in May, volunteers with Project GreenTouch spend the day cleaning up Lake Bemidji State Park. This is the 20th annual event for Touchstone Energy Cooperative in Minnesota.

“We partner with Minnesota State Parks and we get groups of volunteers together every year to help prepare the park for their upcoming park season,” Beltrami Electric Cooperative Marketing & Communications Specialist Angela Lyseng said.

GreenTouch is a statewide volunteer event that takes place throughout Minnesota’s state parks.

“A member organization of Cooperative, it’s just a chance to interact with our members, and our members are the driving force behind the cooperative and they’re the driving force behind this event, too,” Beltrami Electric Cooperative Energy Services Director & Member Sam Mason said. “This isn’t a company doing something, it’s our members doing something.”

Lyseng said GreenTouch is a very important project, especially since state funding has decreased for state parks.

“Volunteer work like this is essential,” Lyseng said. “The kind of keep them going; in our community it’s huge, we have a lot of people that use the state parks in our area throughout the year.”

Around 40 people came to help with the efforts to clean Lake Bemidji State Park, and that included raking some leaves.

“One thing that’s been shown by research is that clean places tend to stay clean, and if there’s trash around people think it’s okay to throw trash, so of course we want things to look nice for everyone, but having a spring clean-up like this is a good step in that direction,” Lake Bemidji State Park Assistant Manager Susan Olin said.

Volunteers help clean the state parks by cleaning rental facilities such as the Lake Bemidji State Park’s dining hall or the picnic shelter, raking campgrounds, and picking up litter along the county road.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

MnDOT Sees $7 Million Benefit From Adopt A Highway Program In 2018

Northwoods Adventure: Maple Sap Processing At Lake Bemidji State Park

Bemidji Veteran Headed To Puerto Rico Thanks To “No Barriers Warriors” Program

“Adventures In Lifelong Learning” Returns For Spring Semester In Bemidji

What do you think?

Latest Story

Hill City Man Shot In Officer-Related Shooting Found Competent To Stand Trial

A Hill City man who was shot in an officer-related shooting in February has been found competent to stand trial. District Court Judge Sarah
Posted on May. 8 2019

Latest Stories

Hill City Man Shot In Officer-Related Shooting Found Competent To Stand Trial

Posted on May. 8 2019

Beltrami County Wants Residents Prepared For 2020 Census

Posted on May. 8 2019

Little Falls St. Clare Seed Library Allows The Public To Borrow Seeds Like Books

Posted on May. 7 2019

Wadena County Sheriff's Office Responds To Weekend Crash With Injuries

Posted on May. 7 2019

MnDOT Asks Anglers To Plan Ahead For Fishing Opener

Posted on May. 7 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.