Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: United Way Trap Shoot

Josh Peterson
Sep. 11 2018
Leave a Comment

United Way of Bemidji Area is locked and loaded and ready for another successful fall fundraising campaign. Their second annual trap shooting tournament was the organization’s single largest fundraising event in 2017, and the group is excited to bring it back again this year.

The event has grown significantly over the past year by bringing in a new people to contribute to the United Way. By offering new events, the group has been drawing new interest and is having a lot of fun while doing it.

Over 125 people participated in the trap shoot. While some of the teams were businesses, others were teams of family members. With proceeds going to the annual giving campaign, the overall response has been a success, giving the United Way of Bemidji Area the ability to keep momentum going.

With sights set on hitting a large goal of $520,000, the United Way has high hopes that events like their trap shoot are right on target.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

BNSF Scheduled To Close Lake Irving Access Loop

Community Spotlight: Bemidji Youth Football

Trump Endorses Congressional Candidate Hughes Through Twitter

Pedestrian Struck By Train

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Beltrami Electric Cooperative Invites Public To Test Drive Electric Cars

It’s National Drive Electric Week, and Beltrami Electric Cooperative is celebrating by letting a few folks test drive some electric cars. “It’s
Posted on Sep. 11 2018

Latest Stories

Beltrami Electric Cooperative Invites Public To Test Drive Electric Cars

Posted on Sep. 11 2018

Crow Wing County Partners with Bridges of Hope to Build a Self-Healing Community

Posted on Sep. 11 2018

Verndale Holds September 11th Memorial Program

Posted on Sep. 11 2018

BNSF Scheduled To Close Lake Irving Access Loop

Posted on Sep. 11 2018

Protests Force Postponement Of Minnesota PUC Line 3 Meeting

Posted on Sep. 11 2018

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.