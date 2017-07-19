DONATE

Northwoods Adventure: The Legend Of Star Island

Josh Peterson
Jul. 18 2017
Located in the middle of Cass Lake is a place that is a weekend destination hot spot for some and a place to escape from the world for others. Star Island is one of the most unique features of the Chippewa National Forest. Named for its star-like shape, is the largest of four islands in Cass Lake. The lake covers over fifteen thousand acres in northern Minnesota and is one of eight lakes in the Cass Lake chain that is connected to the Mississippi. That waterway connection is what made Star Island the hub of all action back when the territory was first being explored.

Star Island still is the hub of action today: the island is a weekend hot spot for many that like to fish, hike, or simply hangout for a weekend of fun. The Chippewa National Forest manages more than three-fourths of the island for public, scenic and recreational use. The most popular spot on the island is on the north side where you have the best access to Lake Windigo, which covers 199 acres of the large island.

No large boats are able to access this hidden lake, leaving it undisturbed and a place for kayaks and canoes, creating a place of solitude for its many visitors.

For those who grew up in the area, Cass Lake and Star Island holds a special place of pride for many, who want to protect its natural beauty and share it with all who wish to enjoy one of northern Minnesota’s finest treasures.

Access to Star Island is by either boat or canoe. The Highway 2 wayside rest east of the city of Cass Lake provides ample parking and drive down boat access.

