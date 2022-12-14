Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Special Olympics Holds 1st Unified Indigenous Games at Bemidji HS

Mary BalstadDec. 14 2022

While people often compete against each other when it comes to sporting events, Special Olympics Unified Sports is looking to bring inclusion to the popular activity.

With the first ever Unified Indigenous Games held at Bemidji High School, eight northern Minnesota schools had the chance to bring students with and without disabilities together through team sports.

Whether it’s through individual efforts or a team game, Special Olympics Unified Sports looks to promote social inclusion through these shared sporting experiences. In fact, the inclusion goes past people as it also looks to include cultural influences. By putting a twist on classic activities, the Unified Games include the significant impact of Native American culture in Minnesota.

By taking part in the Special Olympics Unified Sports, Bemidji High School and the other northern Minnesota schools in attendance joined more than 4,500 schools across the nation to spread inclusiveness outside the classroom.



By — Mary Balstad

