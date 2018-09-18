Lakeland PBS
Northwoods Adventure: Run For Hope Kicks off Nisswa’s Fall Fest

Anthony Scott
Sep. 18 2018
“Today was the Run for Hope, which is a fundraising fun run to support Bridges of Hope,” Kassie Heisserer, Executive Director of Bridges of Hope said. “We have a 5K and a 10K, we also had a two-mile walk, and a zero K for the non-runners, and we also had a kids dash.”

There was something for everyone, and the funds from the run support Bridges of Hope, a non-profit organization that helps families and communities across Crow Wing County.

“Bridges of Hope is a good organization, and we support it as a family,” Jeff Hanson, a 10K runner, said. “It’s also good to get some exercise early in the morning.”

Bridges of Hope also partnered with the Nisswa Chamber and the Run for Hope kicked off this year’s Fall Fest in Nisswa.

“I think it’s a great way to get people in town to kick off the event,” Nicholle Dean, a Race Organizer, said. “They can run then go have pancakes, hangout, enjoy some of the barbecue, do some of the kids’ activities, and just spend the day in Nisswa.”

If you were fast enough to finish in the top three, you were rewarded with the sweetest taste of victory you could imagine.

“So, our prizes are a spatula that’s engraved with your place,” Jamie Whiteman, a Race Organizer, said. “And then you get a homemade pie, and these pies were just baked yesterday.”

“I never won a pie in a race, so it’s kind of unique,” Hanson said. “I do have small kids that will enjoy the pie.”

This year’s Run for Hope grew by over 50 people, and the organization wants to see it continue to grow.

“We are definitely excited to see it grow, and there is definitely room for more,” Heisserer said. “If people are looking for something to do in the fall, we are here.”

“I would say that it was well organized,” Vishal Sookhai, a 5K runner, said. “Everything from the course layout to the refreshments at the end of it, and just in general it’s a good cause to support.”

If you didn’t win a pie, you could enjoy the barbecue after the Run for Hope at Nisswa’s Fall Fest.

Bridges of Hope is already working on next year’s run and you can register for it in a couple weeks at http://runforhope.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=5211

