Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Powered Parachuting More Than a Hobby for One Brainerd Resident

Brad Hamilton — Sep. 22 2020

For Brainerd native Brett Anderson, it’s commercial real estate by day and powered parachuting by night.

However, learning how to master the art of powered parachuting has not been a walk in the park for Anderson, as he explained that it took him a long time to find someone to teach him how to fly. He also struggled for many days on trying to find his very own powered parachute to purchase.

As much as Anderson enjoys lonely nights in the Brainerd Lakes area sky, the best part is getting to share the experience with the many passengers that have accompanied him on flights over the years.

What started as a dream, inspired by a scene out of James Bond movie, according to Anderson, has become a reality. There is also no doubt the Brainerd native plans on taking in many more sunrises and sunsets aboard his powered parachute for many years to come.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Brainerd Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Killing Bear on Red Lake Reservation

Discovery Woods School in Brainerd Going Back to Distance Learning

Speculation Growing on Bringing Back High School Football, Volleyball to Fall

Bemidji, Brainerd Fire Department Crews Traveling to Help with Oregon Wildfires

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.