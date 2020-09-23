Northwoods Adventure: Powered Parachuting More Than a Hobby for One Brainerd Resident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For Brainerd native Brett Anderson, it’s commercial real estate by day and powered parachuting by night.

However, learning how to master the art of powered parachuting has not been a walk in the park for Anderson, as he explained that it took him a long time to find someone to teach him how to fly. He also struggled for many days on trying to find his very own powered parachute to purchase.

As much as Anderson enjoys lonely nights in the Brainerd Lakes area sky, the best part is getting to share the experience with the many passengers that have accompanied him on flights over the years.

What started as a dream, inspired by a scene out of James Bond movie, according to Anderson, has become a reality. There is also no doubt the Brainerd native plans on taking in many more sunrises and sunsets aboard his powered parachute for many years to come.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today