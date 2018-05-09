Lakeland PBS
Northwoods Adventure: Pitch, Hit & Run

Josh Peterson
May. 8 2018
It’s all for the boys and girls of summer and provides them an opportunity to test their, pitch, hit, and run skills. The annual competition is put on by Jaycee organizations across the region so that kids in communities can all have the same opportunities.

While the event is targeted at youth baseball skills, the competition also helps adults develop some new skills of their own.

When it comes down to it, Pitch, Hit and Run is all about the kids and the love they have for the sport.

The skills competition doesn’t end in Bemidji. There is a possibility for competitors to go on and go all the way to the big leagues. Participants that move on from sectionals earn the rare opportunity to go to Target Field and test their skills during a Minnesota Twins game. Some participants are pretty optimistic about their chances of being one step closer to Target Field.

Sectionals for the region will take place May 26th in Bemidji, and from there, some lucky boys and girls could move on to compete and have their first major league experience.

