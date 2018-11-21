Northwoods Adventure: Picking The Perfect Christmas Tree

The snow is here to stay in Minnesota, and over the next few weeks millions of people across America will be searching for that perfect Christmas tree.

“They come from all over because we have both, cut-your-own, and pre-cut,” Jon Blissenbach, Co-Owner of JB Christmas Trees, said. “So, people like to bring the family to go out in the field and cut their tree… if it’s not forty below.”

The JB Tree Farm in Pierz has eight different tree types all in the spruce, pine, and fir families. Each type has their drawbacks and their benefits.

“The Frazer Fir holds their needles the best and they give you the best fragrance in the house,” Blissenbach said. “Of course, they are the slowest growing ones, and they need the most care.”

It can take 20 years for a fir to fully grow, but the pine trees can reach eight feet in half the time if the conditions are right, just like they were this year.

“[They need] plenty of rain,” Blissenbach said. “We have lighter soil here, and the pines do the best on the lighter soil.”

When you finally find the perfect pine, a shaker will help get rid of any loose needles.

“If the weather is above fifteen degrees we will shake the tree for them,” Blissenbach said. “That kicks out all of the dirt and dead needles, and then we will bail it so it’s easier to get into the house.”

When you finally get your tree back into your home, the first thing you will want to do is cut off an inch from the bottom so the tree can get enough water.

“Once the stand goes dry, you have to take the tree back out, and take another slice off,” Blissenbach said. “Otherwise, it won’t take water.”

After 45 years of growing and selling Christmas trees, Jon says the people and the friendships are what he enjoys most.

“The most enjoyable part is the camaraderie of the people coming back year after year,” Blissenbach said. “Just the other day we had this young couple here, and he asked me if I remembered when he was a little kid in a sled with his mom. Well, after he mentioned it, then I did [remember].”

The weather is already in the Christmas spirit, now it’s time for you to prepare for the December holidays.