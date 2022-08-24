Northwoods Adventure: PGA Tour Canada Comes to Brainerd

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PGA Tour Canada is playing on United States soil, and the first PGA Tour-sanctioned event is being held in the Brainerd Lakes area. Cragun’s Legacy Courses is hosting the inaugural Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Championship, presented by Gertens.

CRMC has partnered with Cragun’s to help with their charitable fund, which provides health care for patients in need. A great deal of the proceeds raised through the charity will go back to help patients in the community needing medical or financial help.

The other part of this week is the PGA Canada Tour starting on Thursday, a free event where spectators can watch golfing professionals take the stage. Professional golfers from around the world will compete for a $200,000 purse as they chase their dream of playing on the PGA Tour one day.

This is just is the minor leagues when it comes to golf. It is known as a stepping stone to move onto the big stage, but everything is the same as the PGA. There are 156 players, four days of golf, and a cut after two days.

Even though you may not see a Phil Mickelson or a Tiger Woods, you can still expect some big names to be playing, including the up-and-coming Parker Coody, who recently shot 27-under at his last event. He comes from a long line of golf, where his brother right now is a winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, and they both have family who have won the Masters.

With golf being the main event, fans can also experience a few other things while attending throughout the week. Headlining the week-long festivities is the Clow Stamping Saturday Night JAM with Mason Dixon Line Band. The concert will take place following play on Saturday, August 27th at 6:00 PM. Admission to the concert is $25.

This year marks the first time PGA Tour Canada will play in the United States. For those wanting to attend, no tickets are need – the event is free to the public.

