Northwoods Adventure: Paul Bunyan Extreme Race Provides Fun For Families And Friends

Jul. 30 2019

Normally 5 or 10k runs can be long, hot, and very difficult to complete. However, the Paul Bunyan Extreme Race is an exception. The event took place this past weekend at Mount Ski Gull in Nisswa. It is a 5/10k run that helps raise money for learning to ski programs and is a fun event for families and friends.

“Everyone had a great time, the boys loved it, they want to come back next year and bring more friends, so it’ll be a blast,” said Paul Bunyan Extreme Race runner Lana Snyder.

“It’s a lot of fun to finish it as a group, you feel accomplished and you’re able to support each other along the way instead of just take off and try and do it as fast as you can like it’s a cool feeling to do something as a team like that,” said Paul Bunyan Extreme Race runner Hannah Mishler.

The Paul Bunyan Extreme Race isn’t like your typical 5 or 10k, with obstacles like the fan-favorite rope swing included to entertain runners throughout the whole race.

“It’s kind of being like Tarzan or something going into the mud pit, we all wanted to go back and do that one a few more times,” said Snyder.

The extreme race not only has a rope swing, but it also has a mud pit, a dirt hill, a boot camp area, a tire obstacle, an ax area to blow off some steam, and finishing it off with a slip n’ slide.

“The water ones are definitely my favorite, so there’s the rope swing that is really cool, the mud pit thing, anything with the water, you get really hot and that’s really refreshing,” said Paul Bunyan Extreme Race runner Sam Gatton.

This year’s event even featured a 1k run for the kids, unfortunately, one participant was a little unlucky.

“I lost my shoe from ging in there because it was really mucky, I didn’t want to put it on because I would lose right away, so I set it down and just kept going,” said Paul Bunyan Extreme Race runner Chai.

“My favorite part of it was probably the mud run or the rope wall, I had a really really amazing time and I definitely think anyone should try this race,” said Paul Bunyan Extreme Race runner Rowan.

The Paul Bunyan Extreme Race was a fun time for friends and families, who are already looking forward to next year’s event.

