Northwoods Adventure: Minnesota DNR Brings Back “I Can!” Program

With warmer days approaching, a Minnesota program aims to teach the basics of a variety of popular outdoor favorites.

Many Minnesotans have been familiar with the outdoors their whole lives, but for others, the basic tenets of some popular summer activities may be brand new. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’s “I Can!” program aims to teach these skills.

They offer four different programs that teach people of all skill levels how to camp, mountain bike, hike, and even paddle a canoe, but it didn’t start out that way.

This year will include new shorter programs to make sure there are many options to recreate. These programs are held all across Minnesota in state parks to make sure people all over have access to information. There are also a few options close to Bemidji, including at Lake Bemidji State Park and Itasca State Park.

Registration for these programs is now open and can be found at mndnr.gov/reservations.

