Northwoods Adventure: Long Lake Conservation Center Battling Through Pandemic Times

Long Lake Conservation Center, founded in 1963, is Minnesota’s first residential environmental learning center. Over the past 50 years, hundreds of thousands of students have attended Long Lake overnight environmental education programs, learned in nature with their peers, and formed lifelong connections to the natural world.

Now, the Conservation Center is facing a challenge unlike any they have ever dealt with before: not having any classrooms visit due to concerns about the pandemic.

With the challenges school’s face already, field trips to places such as the Conservation Center were most likely easy to cancel. Now, the folks at Long Lake are hoping to prove they are safe to enjoy, even through these unprecedented times.

