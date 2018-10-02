Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: Lakes Area BMX Going Strong In Its 35th Year

Anthony Scott
Oct. 2 2018
Leave a Comment

“No one gets to sit on the bench,” Justin Barnhart, Lakes Area BMX’s President, said. “Everyone gets to participate and play.”

That’s why Justin Barnhart, the Track Operator at Lakes Area BMX, loves the sport. Everyone who wants to ride gets a chance to hit the track.

“It’s not all for guys, even though there are probably more guys that do it than girls, if you’re a girl and you like a sport that’s rough, join it, because it’s a good sport to do,” Cecelia Callahan, a BMX racer, said.

It doesn’t matter if you are an expert rider or just starting out, there is a spot for you on the track.

“Our youngest rider a couple years ago was 18 months on a balance bike,” Barnhart said. “So, 18 months is our youngest and 65 is our oldest.”

This is the 35th year for Lakes Area BMX, and if you don’t have a bike or helmet don’t worry they got you covered.

“Several years ago, we got a donor to donate funds for helmets for the track, so we can give them out as loner helmets they cost nothing for the kids,” Bill Roehl, Lakes Area BMX’s Treasurer, said. “Same with the bikes they are there to use on a first come first serve basis.”

The race on Sunday was about more than just crossing the finish line.

“All of our funds that we raise today from registration go back to USA BMX which is our sanctioning body out in Arizona,” Barnhart said. “All that money goes into a scholarship fund that our riders that are seniors throughout the nation can apply for.”

On top of helping with the Bob Warnicke Scholarship fund, the Lakes Area BMX crew is all volunteers.

“We are a non-profit organization, we are here for the kids, trying to keep kids on the right track,” Barnhardt said. “We have a chili cook-off fundraiser and a bake sale going on today to fund us through the winter.”

It’s fundraisers like that and a lot of support from local businesses that keep the track at Lakes Area BMX open, and after 35 years there is no signs of slowing down.

Lakes Area BMX holds races every Sunday through the end of October, weather permitting.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Individual Health Insurance Plans To See A Decrease In Cost

MN House 5B and 5A Candidates Debate The Issues

Brainerd Jaycees Award The Youth Volunteer Of The Year

Have A Question For A Candidate? Submit One Here!

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Bryan Krantz said

Much appreciation to LPT News for covering this event. There was a lot of hard... Read More

Loretta Rivera said

Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More

Owen Truesdell said

This is a terribly misleading headline - yes they're have to switch but they'll... Read More

Latest Story

Individual Health Insurance Plans To See A Decrease In Cost

Minnesota’s individual health insurance market will have significant rate decreases in 2019, ranging on average from 7.4 percent to 27.7 percent,
Posted on Oct. 2 2018

Latest Stories

Individual Health Insurance Plans To See A Decrease In Cost

Posted on Oct. 2 2018

High Number Of 911 Calls Of Wandering Livestock Reported In Wadena County

Posted on Oct. 2 2018

Several Adults Facing Felony Charges After Death Of Man At BSU

Posted on Oct. 2 2018

Brainerd Public Library Installs New Water Bottle Filling Station

Posted on Oct. 2 2018

Investigation Into Inmate Death Completed

Posted on Oct. 2 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.