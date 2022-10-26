Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Lake Bemidji State Park Emphasizes Safety During Youth Deer Hunt

Mary BalstadOct. 26 2022

With Minnesota’s deer hunting open approaching, plenty of hunters new and old are hoping to bag a buck.

For some younger hunters, they had the opportunity to do so this past weekend at Lake Bemidji State Park as part of the state’s annual youth deer hunting weekend. Along with not competing with more experienced and older hunters, the younger deer hunters also get a head start on practicing the safety aspect of the outdoor activity.

The color orange is synonymous with autumn in Minnesota. When deer hunting season comes around, the blaze orange is easily spotted by any trained eye. The six hunters who signed up and completed the mandatory orientation to hunt in Lake Bemidji State Park practiced this imperative part of hunting throughout the special weekend.

Regardless of age and experience, wearing neon orange or pink is recommended if anyone is in an hunting zone. The regular Firearm Deer Hunting Opener for Minnesota is Nov. 5-6.

Hunters are also reminded to review if they are hunting in areas that are currently under chronic wasting disease (CWD) supervision and follow the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ guidelines.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Bemidji School Board Establishes Goals for New Superintendent

Madden’s on Gull Lake Hosts Event for All Over MEA Weekend

Beltrami County History Center Hosts Creepy Doll Tea Party to Promote New Exhibit

In Business: New Pets Plus Owner Keeps Business in the Family

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.