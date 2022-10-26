Northwoods Adventure: Lake Bemidji State Park Emphasizes Safety During Youth Deer Hunt

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With Minnesota’s deer hunting open approaching, plenty of hunters new and old are hoping to bag a buck.

For some younger hunters, they had the opportunity to do so this past weekend at Lake Bemidji State Park as part of the state’s annual youth deer hunting weekend. Along with not competing with more experienced and older hunters, the younger deer hunters also get a head start on practicing the safety aspect of the outdoor activity.

The color orange is synonymous with autumn in Minnesota. When deer hunting season comes around, the blaze orange is easily spotted by any trained eye. The six hunters who signed up and completed the mandatory orientation to hunt in Lake Bemidji State Park practiced this imperative part of hunting throughout the special weekend.

Regardless of age and experience, wearing neon orange or pink is recommended if anyone is in an hunting zone. The regular Firearm Deer Hunting Opener for Minnesota is Nov. 5-6.

Hunters are also reminded to review if they are hunting in areas that are currently under chronic wasting disease (CWD) supervision and follow the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ guidelines.

